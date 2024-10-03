GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold-winning kickboxer nabbed in Naraina showroom firing case in Delhi

During interrogation, Deepak revealed that he and his associates decided to threaten the showroom owner in person when refused to pay up

Published - October 03, 2024 12:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel investigate after three unidentified assailants opened fire at a car showroom, in Naraina area of New Delhi, Friday night, September 27, 2024.

Police personnel investigate after three unidentified assailants opened fire at a car showroom, in Naraina area of New Delhi, Friday night, September 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police has nabbed an international kick-boxing player in connection with the firing at a high-end luxury car showroom in the Naraina area last month, an officer said on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

Deepak, 26, won international junior championship gold for three continuous years, he said.

Three cases of firings in 24 hours; extortion bids suspected

"He got a job in the Indian Army in sports quota but later quit it. He is an accredited Wushu coach and runs a kick-boxing coaching centre in Rohtak city in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.

Police early Thursday (October 3, 2024) also nabbed 27-year-old Armaan Khan, another man involved in the firing, from northwest Delhi's Majra Dabas after a shootout.

AAP seeks urgent meeting with Delhi L-G over extortion-related violence by gangsters

On September 27, three people opened fire at a luxury car showroom in an extortion bid.

One of them pointed his pistol at the head of the showroom manager, while the other two went on a shooting rampage, hitting several cars and TV screens inside the shop. Deepak, the fourth man, kept a vigil outside the showroom, hiding his face.

Police scoured through the CCTV footage and identified Deepak. He was arrested from Rohtak City after a brief scuffle.

"He used his martial arts maneuvers to escape, but was overpowered," Mr. Goel said.

During interrogation, Deepak revealed that he and his associates decided to threaten the showroom owner in person when refused to pay up.

He said that on September 26, all of them met at a hotel in Rohtak and went over the details of the attack.

After the incident, the four separated ways, with Deepak fleeing to Punjab, the DCP said.

Police have also recovered the notebook from which a page was torn to write the threat message left behind at the showroom.

Published - October 03, 2024 12:43 pm IST

