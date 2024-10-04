Gold-winning athlete held for threatening businessman in Delhi

Two alleged members of the Himanshu ‘Bhau’ gang, including a former international kick-boxing player, were arrested by the Delhi police on Thursday for trying to extort “protection money” from the owner of a luxury car showroom owner in Naraina. One of the accused was nabbed after an encounter with Special Cell personnel in Kanjhawala, said an officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 27, three persons had barged into the showroom in south-west Delhi, fired around 10 rounds, and demanded ₹5 crore as “protection money” from the manager.

The police said Deepak, 26, who “masterminded” the extortion bid, had represented India in kick-boxing in the international junior championship and won gold thrice in a row from 2012-14. He was arrested from Rohtak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He got a job in the Army through the sports quota but later quit. Deepak is an accredited Wushu coach and runs a kick-boxing coaching centre in Rohtak,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.

The other accused, Armaan Khan, 27, was arrested after an encounter in north-west Delhi’s Majra Dabas in Kanjhawala. After a Special Cell team identified him and signalled him to stop, he fired shots at the police party and was shot in the right leg in retaliatory fire, said a senior officer. Khan had been promised money by the gang for carrying out shootings in the Capital, the officer added.

Scanned CCTVs

Explaining the investigation into the case, DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said they scanned hundreds of CCTVs in Naraina following the September 27 shooting. “Shortly after, we received a tip-off about the “mastermind” being in Rohtak. Subsequently, a police team raided the location and nabbed Deepak after a brief scuffle,” said the DCP.

On sustained interrogation, Deepak revealed that the gang had earlier sought “protection money” from the car showroom owner, but he had not paid the money. Following this, the gang tasked Deepak with planning the September 27 shooting.

After firing at the cars in the showroom, Deepak left a handwritten slip at the spot to terrify the owner, said Mr. Goel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.