Gold supplier stabbed to death in Karol Bagh; one arrested 

Two of the four suspects have been identified based on CCTV footage from the spot

July 28, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Search is on to nab the rest of the murder suspects, the police said.

Search is on to nab the rest of the murder suspects, the police said. | Photo Credit: file photo

A gold supplier was stabbed to death allegedly by four men, including his employees, in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the police said on Thursday.

Around 10.45 p.m. on Wednesday, the police received information regarding the incident. When they reached the spot, Pratap Jadhav, a resident of Karol Bagh, was found lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries, DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, adding that ₹39.50 lakh was recovered from the spot.

Two of the four suspects have been identified based on CCTV footage from the spot. The two identified accused — Ganesh and Sudeep — were employees of the deceased, the police said.

So far, only Sudeep, a resident of Karnataka, has been arrested and search is on to nab the rest of the suspects, the DCP added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Court has been registered.

