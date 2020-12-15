Gold robbery solved with arrest of four

NEW DELHI

Delhi Police on Monday solved a robbery of 4 kg gold worth of ₹2 crore in east Delhi’s Shakarpur with the arrest of four.

The accused were identified as Mukesh Sharma, Pardeep Bajaj, Prashanto Santra and Uttam Dagur. Two other accused are absconding.

According to the police, a gang of four bike-borne armed men robbed 4 kg gold from Champak Gayan, a jewellery maker, on December 9. Mr. Gayan, along with his employee Saurabh, was going to Anand Vihar ISBT in an auto. When they reached Vikas Marg near Mangal Bazar Chowk, robbers obstructed their way and tried to snatch the jewellery bag from Mr. Gayan. When he resisted, they attacked him with a knife and stabbed him several times. Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at Shakarpur Police station.

Clues from CCTV footage were developed. A tip-off was received that Golu gang was involved in the incident and gang leader Mukesh alias Golu and Toni would come to Karol Bagh to meet someone. A trap was laid and they were arrested. Based on information provided by the accused, others were also nabbed.