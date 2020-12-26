‘Gol gappa’ langar a hit at protest site

On Christmas Day, a group of seven firemen from Sirsa in Haryana began distributing free “gol gappas” to farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

Their stock finished within half-an-hour.

Surender Kamboj and his friends stared the novel langar after seeing a child loitering near a stall selling “gol gappas”.

Mr. Kamboj asked the child what he wanted. “Gol gappas, said the boy who did not have any money,” recalls the 33-year-old fire service personnel.

What happened next amazed the child and the farmers in nearby trolleys. Mr. Kamboj and his friends from the Rania fire station bought the entire stock from the stall and started a “gol gappa” langar.