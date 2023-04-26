Gokalpuri double murder: third accused arrested from Mayur Vihar

April 26, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

Days after an elderly couple was murdered in north-east Delhi’s Gokalpuri area by their daughter-in-law and two of her associates, the police have arrested the third accused, officers said on Tuesday.

Vikas alias Viraj, 29, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was absconding after killing the couple, the police added.

The incident took place on April 10 when Radhey Shyam Verma, 72 and his wife Veena, 68, were found dead with their throats slit at their home. The couple was allegedly killed in their sleep. While their house was ransacked, some cash and jewellery were also missing.

An officer said, the police have booked Mr. Verma’s daughter-in-law, Monika, 30, her friend Ashish, 29, and Mr. Vikas for robbery and murder. “While Monika and Ashish were arrested earlier, Vikas was absconding,” a senior police officer said.

Following a tip-off regarding Mr. Vikas’s movement in Mayur Vihar’s Kotla village, the police arrested him last week. “Vikas ran a dairy business but later started driving a taxi. He then joined Ashish in the crime for money,” the officer said.

Ms. Monika, according to the police, revealed during interrogation that she and her friend had been planning the murders since December 2022. “Monika’s in-laws had found out about her affair with Ashish, leading to frequent quarrels in the family. The elderly couple’s decision to sell their property prompted the accused to execute their plan now,” the police officer said, adding that befriended Mr. Ashish on Facebook in August 2020. According to the police, Ms. Monika wanted to settle down with Mr. Ashish after eliminating the entire family.