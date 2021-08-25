Going faceless: Transport Dept. moves to tackle old complaints

It is transforming its 13 Motor Licencing Offices into facilitation centres

The Transport Department has begun working on transforming its 13 existing Motor Licencing Offices (MLOs) into centres meant exclusively to facilitate and assist citizens who cannot avail of its online services.

As part of its bid to go “completely faceless” as soon as possible, the department has zeroed-in on what it views as the sole hurdle in this direction by focussing on detection and resolution of “legacy complaints” via inter-MLO interface.

The system, which a senior government official said is being put in place under the direct supervision of Transport Secretary and Commissioner Ashish Kundra, will allow citizens with pending service requests to lodge complaints, be tracked from scratch and resolved as soon as possible. Mr. Kundra is said to be visiting each MLO for the purpose.

“Complaints can be regarding a service request pending due to the pandemic and especially those which do not completely fall under any specific category for quick resolution,” Mr. Kundra said, confirming the development.

“The interface will attach a particular complaint with the application number of the pending request which will then be tracked, processed and delivered by the MLO concerned. Citizens can lodge such grievances through 1076, the transport department website or via our WhatsApp chatbot,” Mr. Kundra added.

A significant majority of services offered by the department can now be accessed online with only two services requiring physical presence at an MLO: giving a driving test and checking fitness of a vehicle.

10,000 learners’ licences

Sources said as many as 10,000 learners’ licences have been issued to citizens who applied for it from the comfort of their homes since the launch of the initiative by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11.

Currently, the Delhi government’s Faceless Services programme includes 33 major transport-related services, which account for 95% of the total services which citizens can avail: driving licence and related services, vehicle registration and related services and permit related services.

The remaining smaller services will soon be added to the faceless basket in the coming months, according to the government. Physical interaction will be limited to the driving skill test conducted at 13 fully Automated Driving Test Tracks and fitness tests of vehicles.

Pre-pandemic, the government stated, approximately 30 lakh services were being provided to citizens online annually.

As of August this year, according to the government, Delhi was the first State in the country to go ‘faceless’ replete with e-sign and Aadhaar-based authentication, and the first State to provide e-learners’ licence test through Artificial Intelligence-based facial recognition or feature mapping.