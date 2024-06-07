Gogi gang member attacked by convicts in Tihar Jail

A year after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death inside a high-security ward of Tihar Jail, an alleged member of the rival Gogi gang was attacked inside his cell at the same prison on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Hitesh alias Happy was attacked by two convicts, Gaurav Lohra and Gurinder. “On Wednesday afternoon, Hitesh, who is linked to the Gogi gang, was attacked by two persons. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital,” said a senior police officer, adding that the attackers used an improvised knife made of a sharpened metallic object.

“He has incurred some superficial injuries and deep gashes on his neck, back and hip,” said the officer.

The two persons involved in the attack are likely from the Neeraj Bawana gang, he added. While the victim is in jail for a 2019 murder case, Gaurav and Gurinder are in custody for cases of murder and attempt to murder, respectively.

The attack comes just over a year after Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajuriya of the Tillu gang was killed by four members of the Gogi gang on May 2. The episode had been preceded by the murder of Gogi alias Jitender Mann by two gunmen in the garb of lawyers inside Rohini court.

According to a senior official at Tihar Jail, the gangs “take turns” killing each other to avenge the deaths of their fellow gang members, as well as to establish dominance.

