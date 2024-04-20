ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gogi’ gang member arrested en route to murder rival gangster

April 20, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell have arrested a member of Jitender Mann ‘Gogi’’s gang on Friday, while he was conducting a recce to murder a rival gang member.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has been identified as Piyush Barela, alias Sunny, 20. The police have recovered live cartridges from him.

The Special Cell had received information that Rohit, alias Moi, and Monu Dagar — key members of the ‘Gogi’ gang — were planning to murder a rival gangster with the help of some newly inducted members. Further investigations revealed Barela’s name as the new member. The police also came to know that he had been supplied with illegal weapons by other gang members, to carry out the murder, DCP (Special Cell) Manoj C said.

The DCP added that Piyush had discontinued his studies after passing class IX from a Delhi-based school and had begun searching for a job. “When he could not find any, out of frustration, he started getting involved in illegal activities and gradually came in contact with gang members, including Rohit and Monu Dagar,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US