Goel to move SC against ‘snatching’ powers

Will challenge only portion of GNCTD Act on powers of House panel: Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday announced that he would approach the Supreme Court against the BJP-led Centre for allegedly “snatching” the powers of House Committees through the amended GNCTD Act 2021.

A senior Delhi Assembly official said Mr. Goel was scheduled to move the apex court over the issue in his capacity as the Speaker over the coming days after the notification of the Act which gives the Lieutenant Governor more teeth to the city’s administration.

“We will approach the Supreme Court on this matter. We will challenge only that portion of the GNCTD Act which is regarding snatching away the powers of the Assembly Committees. We are taking legal opinion on the matter,” Mr. Goel said at a media briefing.

The GNCTD Act passed by the Centre on April 27 this year, which the Speaker termed “a black day”, was “unconstitutional” as well as in violation of the July 4, 2018, Supreme Court Constitutional Bench judgment.

Mr. Goel said that the Supreme Court had in July this year given a verdict in favour of the Assembly Committee on Peace and Harmony which is examining the role of social media platform Facebook in the north-east Delhi riots of February, 2020. Facebook had approached court after the Assembly Committee had summoned its executives in connection with the probe.

“This verdict came after Centre’s notification of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2021. In the order the court had clearly said that the Assembly and its committees have the power to conduct inquiries and issue summons in this connection,” the Speaker said.

Mr. Goel also criticised L-G’s alleged directives to government officials to not provide answers to questions on reserved subjects that include land, police and public order. On March 29, 2018, the Speaker said, the L-G wrote to the then Law Secretary who in turn wrote to the Assembly that questions on any reserved subject will not be accepted.

“This was unconstitutional. We know that the House cannot make laws on reserved subjects; but from 1993 to 2018, the Assembly held discussions on such subjects. There are 34 questions which were asked by MLAs on reserved subjects but their answers were never provided,” Mr. Goel said.

Two such questions on matters related to services and police were asked by legislators Somnath Bharti and Bandana Kumari in the recently-concluded monsoon session but answers were not provided and this matter, Mr. Goel said, will be sent to the Privilege Committee of the Assembly. He added that the Assembly will make “the act of not answering such questions” as the base and approach of the top court against those provisions of the GNCTD Act which “curtailed” the powers of the Assembly panels.

“I have faith in the judiciary. I am hopeful that the apex court will restore the powers of the Assembly which have been taken away through a law which is completely undemocratic and unconstitutional,” the Speaker added.