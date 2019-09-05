Goel questions timing of AAP govt.’s ‘freebies’

BJP MP Vijay Goel on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to offer “freebies” to Delhiites so close to the Assembly elections.
At a public meeting in Yusuf Sarai, Mr. Goel asked why Mr. Kejriwal had waited five years before giving waivers on electricity bills up to 200 units. He also alleged that the Delhi government’s ‘10 weeks, 10 a.m, 10 minute’ campaign against vector-borne diseases “was a lie.”
“The credit for controlling dengue goes to the municipal corporations where 1,920 employees have been working on the problem since January,” he argued.
