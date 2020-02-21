Goel hails CM’s initiative to work closely with Centre

BJP MP Vijay Goel on Thursday said he welcomed the point Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made after taking oath at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday that he would like to work closely with the Central government for development of Delhi.

Mr. Goel said he hopes that Mr. Kejriwal remains true to his word. In the in next five years, Mr. Kejriwal will implement everything he said in his speech, he said, adding: “We will also forget his past actions and request him that he will stop his step-motherly treatment of civic bodies and release approximately ₹10,000 crore stalled funds to all three corporations.”

He alleged that Delhiites had to suffer a lot because the government did not release funds to the civic bodies due to which work regarding sewers, road, sanitation, education and health have not been carried out.

“Kejriwal said he wants to coordinate with all parties for all round-development of Delhi. It is also required of the Chief Minister that he meets the seven MPs from Delhi every 15 days so that they can contribute to the development of the city and make it the world’s number one Capital,” Mr. Goel said. He also added that Mr. Kejriwal should consider the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Delhi without any delay. Mr. Goel said he hopes that Kejriwal will reinstate ‘Janta Darbaar’ so that Delhiites can meet him directly.