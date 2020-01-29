Delhi

Goel challenges Sisodia to visit Delhi slums

more-in

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Tuesday challenged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is a legislator from east Delhi’s Patparganj Assembly constituency, to visit slum clusters located in the area with him.

Mr. Goel has spent two nights at Mahatma Gandhi camp slum in Shashi Garden area which, he alleged, opened his eyes to their “deplorable condition”.

“I met and chatted with hundreds of residents, including the youth, schoolchildren and senior citizens, till 1 a.m. What I learnt after talking to them has shocked me...

“When I asked residents why they were concerned with the Shaheen Bagh issue, I came across replies like ‘Shaheen Bagh poses danger to peace and security of Delhi’,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
political parties
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 1:22:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/goel-challenges-sisodia-to-visit-delhi-slums/article30678713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY