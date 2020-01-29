Goel challenges Sisodia to visit Delhi slums

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Tuesday challenged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is a legislator from east Delhi’s Patparganj Assembly constituency, to visit slum clusters located in the area with him.
Mr. Goel has spent two nights at Mahatma Gandhi camp slum in Shashi Garden area which, he alleged, opened his eyes to their “deplorable condition”.
“I met and chatted with hundreds of residents, including the youth, schoolchildren and senior citizens, till 1 a.m. What I learnt after talking to them has shocked me...
“When I asked residents why they were concerned with the Shaheen Bagh issue, I came across replies like ‘Shaheen Bagh poses danger to peace and security of Delhi’,” he added.
