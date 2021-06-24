Delhi

Goel challenges CM to drink water supplied by DJB

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel and Ex-Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday led a demonstration with dirty water bottles in their hands against bad quality water allegedly being supplied across the city by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Mr. Goel challenged CM Arvind Kejriwal to drink the water supplied by the DJB. He said samples of dirty water being supplied by the DJB had been collected from several locations in the city.

“People from 50 different places sent samples of the dirty water coming to their homes. In some areas people have been getting dirty, stinking water for the past 10 days. Several complaints made by residents, however, have not yielded any result,” Mr. Goel said at the protest staged at Anand Parbat.


