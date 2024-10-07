GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

God with AAP, no need to be scared: Kejriwal after ED raids on party MP Sanjeev Arora

ED searched multiple locations linked to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as part of a money laundering probe

Published - October 07, 2024 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi address a press conference, in New Delhi on October 7, 2024.

Former Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi address a press conference, in New Delhi on October 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

God is with the Aam Aadmi Party and there is no need to be scared because no wrong has been done, party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday (October 7, 2024) as the ED searched multiple locations linked to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as part of a money laundering probe.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal charged the BJP-led Centre with targeting the party through its agencies in the name of a corruption probe.

The former Delhi chief minister added the agencies had earlier arrested him, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and other party leaders.

"It's not that some corruption investigation is on. It appears that the prime minister is after one party and has deployed all the resources and agencies to finish the party and its leaders," Mr. Kejriwal told reporters with Chief Minister Atishi by his side.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a land "fraud" case against Mr. Arora and others, official sources said. About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), were searched, they said.

"God is with the party. There is no need to be scared... no wrong has been done," Mr. Kejriwial said.

The curtain is slowly parting and the reality of the prime minister is being revealed with people realising he says something and practices something else, he alleged.

Published - October 07, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.