Go public with luxuries in CM House, BJP dares Atishi

The BJP on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister Atishi throw open her allotted bungalow — 6, Flagstaff Road — to the public so that people could know how her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal splurged their money on luxuries inside.

The allotment of the house to Ms. Atishi had snowballed into a political row after the Public Works Department sought its keys to undertake an inspection of inventories, citing Vigilance cases over alleged irregularities during its renovation under Mr. Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Ms. Atishi should act morally and invite reporters to publicly reveal every luxurious item there. “Undoubtedly, the CM’s residence should be beautiful and equipped with modern amenities, but wasting public money on luxuries is condemnable,” he said.

‘Not here for houses’

Responding to it, Ms. Atishi said she doesn’t care for bungalows or cars as she is holding the CM’s post to “serve people”. “We will work from roads if we have to as we reside in people’s hearts,” the Delhi Chief Minister added.

On Wednesday night, Ms. Atishi received an allocation letter for the bungalow, but she has not received possession of the house, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had said in a statement.