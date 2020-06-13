‘Global ranking parameters to assess institutions are skewed’

NEW DELHI

13 June 2020 23:33 IST

Onus is on the Centre to change global perception of India’s higher studies, says IIT-Delhi director

Indian educational institutions fare poorly on global assessments — like in this week’s QS World University Rankings — as their parameters are skewed, says IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao, suggesting that if a parameter on the cost of education was included, Indian institutes would rank in the top 50. In an interview with The Hindu, he suggested that the government highlight the conflicts of interest in the business model of ranking agencies, and also launch a global campaign on the lines of Incredible India to improve the perception of Indian higher education worldwide.

Why are Indian institutions struggling to rise on these kinds of international rankings?

On three parameters, Indian institutions don’t do well. In international faculty and international students, we get zero points as they look at the ratio of Indian to international students. On faculty-student ratio also, we perform very poorly, because we only count full-time faculty. But in a U.S. institution, even PhD students who teach a class, teaching assistants and research assistants, are included. So they show a faculty-student ratio of 1:4, whereas our numbers are about 1:18 or 1:19. So in three out of six parameters, we get almost zero.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the remaining parameters, one is research impact. We actually don’t do very badly. Last year, we were close to the 40th rank. The rest is all perception. In India, everybody knows us, what we are doing. But how many times do you hear of an IIT in Japan or Australia or New Zealand? It also goes with where the institution is located. Even a second-tier institution in the U.S. would be perceived to be better than a top institution in India. It also goes with the image of the country. So there, we are currently losing out in a major way.

Are these rankings useful in the Indian context?

Well, the media is taking it seriously and it becomes front page news.

The media has been taking it more seriously in the last couple of years because the government is taking it seriously. The Institute of Eminence scheme uses these rankings as a benchmark.

These rankings are not being fair to India. For example, let them introduce a parameter on the cost of education. For a certain quality of education, how much do our students pay and how much would a student in the U.S. pay? If you introduce that and give it 20% weightage, Indian institutions will compete with the best in the U.S. These rankings all depend on what parameters you have and who benefits from that. These are all designed to pull up institutions in those countries.

With regard to IoE, have you received any funding from the government yet?

Out of ₹400 crore, which we should have received in the last two years, we have got about ₹100 crore at IIT-D.

Do the benchmarks mentioned in IoE scheme need to be changed?

In terms of measurable parameters, we can improve. For example, our research budget at IIT-D has gone up from ₹100 crore to ₹500 crore in the last four years. That is five times improvement in our research facilities. Even if you look at our citations, we have been growing, in terms of the number of papers, at least 20% per year. We would have doubled in the last five years. But if you look at our international rankings, nothing has changed. We are still hovering around the same numbers. Sometimes, we go up a few ranks, sometimes we come down. We don’t even know why we are going down because these agencies don’t share any detailed analysis.

Somebody needs to ask about the conflict of interest in their business model. Which are the institutions which have business dealings with them? How many of them are actually engaging QS for perception management? And how has their ranking gone up in the time they started hiring them?

Government needs to take it up with these agencies. It is difficult for individual institutions to take up, because they don’t really care. If IIT-Delhi says we will not participate, why should they care? That is what we did with THE [times higher education rankings], which is even worse compared to QS as their business model and their rankings are directly linked. THE was being completely unfair to us, so at least five old IITs came together and said we are not interested in participating this year. But the problem with THE is, even if you don’t supply data, they can generate their own data and rank you. So it’s like if I don’t write an exam, I can still be graded on that exam.

The Ministry says it has now formed a committee, including IIT directors to improve perception...

The problem is that if I need to launch a campaign for IIT-Delhi, let’s say in New Zealand, I cannot do that. I don’t have resources to launch a campaign for my own institute. It has to be done at the government level. If the government launches a Study in India campaign for Indian education using a brand-building company and then advertises it on CNN, BBC the way the Incredible India campaign runs all over the world, I think that would have created an image for our institutions. That is the only way we can ever change anything.

In the absence of that, it is difficult given that perception gets 50% weightage in some of these rankings.

You have mentioned the possibility of using NIRF rankings globally. How would that work?

NIRF is very transparent, it has government backing, and everything is based on the data. So I’m saying NIRF can join hands with QS or THE and then define parameters which suit Indian institutions. like what I said about the cost of education. If you normalise everything per cost of education, if you measure quality with what students are paying, Indian institutions will be in the top 50 in the world. Why can’t we introduce that as a parameter?

If NIRF goes international, these are the kinds of parameters they need to introduce into the ranking framework, and then Indian institutions will start looking better. But for NIRF to do that, they need to join hands with them, come up with specific parameters, and then identify 50 top institutions in the world, say 10 from US and remaining from the rest of the world and compare Indian top 50 institutions on a one on one basis. So let us know where we stand. That kind of a comparison will also help us understand where we lack, so that we can focus on those parameters and improve.

If all these agencies are just hiding behind perception management, it doesn’t even help us anymore. I’m improving by 20% to 300% in the last four years, but it just doesn’t reflect in any of these rankings. So that is our biggest concern.