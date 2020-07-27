Glitches mar DU online mock exams yet again

New Delhi

27 July 2020 23:30 IST

Students unable to access portal due to server overload error

Scores of Delhi University students appearing for online mock tests on the first day of the second attempt at the exercise on Monday complained of technical problems.

Earlier, the university had conducted mock tests on July 4, which were marred by delays, uploading and downloading errors and other glitches. The university is now conducting another set of mock tests, the “first phase” of which will end on Wednesday. This time, students are being given a generic question paper, which does not contain syllabus-specific questions, for the sake of the exercise.

Several students, complaining about different aspects of the exams, wrote to the Vice-Chancellor, exam grievance committee, Dean of Examinations and the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

Priyadarshini Bhagey, a student, complained that when she logged in for the exam around 3.30 p.m., there was no question paper available. She faced the problem for nearly an hour before writing to authorities.

No resolution

Another student who forgot his password was unable to reset it to access the portal despite double checking his entries multiple times, hence, getting logged out.

Others complained about inability to access the portal due to server overload errors, problems in uploading question papers.

Priyanka Saini, a resident of Sonipat, was unable to enter the correct date due to technical issues.

Complaints to college authorities allegedly did not help solve the issue.