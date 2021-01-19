Give vaccine to homeless after front-line workers: CHD

The Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), which works for the rights of the homeless, on Monday appealed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to include the homeless among the priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination after healthcare and front-line workers.
CHD executive director Sunil Aledia stated that the homeless were among the worst-hit and most vulnerable during the ongoing pandemic and the vaccine could be delivered to the homeless via government-owned and government-approved shelter homes and welfare institutions in Delhi.
“Day in and day out, I witness how poor nutrition and co-morbidities associated with living on the streets affect the ability of these homeless men, women, elderly, and children to access medical facilities,” he said.
“As a medical professional, you know best that the weak immune systems of our homeless citizens compromise their ability to fight a deadly and novel virus like SARS-COV-2,” he also wrote.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath