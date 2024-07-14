Give teachers higher salary as per pay panel: Delhi HC to schools

The Delhi High Court has ordered over 40 unaided private schools in the city to start paying salary to their staff according to recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission or be ready for government takeover.

In its July 2 order, a Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kair and Girish Kathpalia also asked the schools to specify “how and in what manner and time” they will be able to make payment to their teachers and other staff.

“If the schools are unable to comply with the same, this court shall be compelled to pass a direction to the Directorate of Education (DoE) to take steps for taking over the schools so that interests of the teachers and students can be taken care of,” the court said.

The court also directed the schools to file their respective written submissions with relevant documents at least one week before the next date of hearing on August 21.

The court order came on numerous petitions filed by teachers and other staff of the private unaided schools. They also sought arrears with effect from January 1, 2016, when the pay panel recommendations came into force.

On May 13, the schools had told the court that they are not in a position to deposit even 25% of the due amount to their staff.

Advocate Ashok Aggarwal, representing the teachers and other employees, told The Hindu that some schools that have not even implemented the recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Commission that came into effect way back in 2006.