Give status of NIA cases before special courts: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed its registry officials to file a response detailing the status of NIA cases pending before special courts here, along with reason behind delay in any trial.

Justice Mukta Gupta, hearing a plea by an accused who has been in custody for eight years in an NIA case under UAPA and seeking day-to-day hearing, granted four weeks time to the officials to file the response.

Counsel for the registry, Gaurav Agarwal, stated that as on July 31, total 37 cases pertaining to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were pending before the two designated courts in the Patiala House Court complex here. He sought time from the court to ascertain if the NIA cases were not being given “precedence” in these special courts.

“You need to investigate all this and find out why there is delay. A further reply affidavit be filed by the court giving the stage of trial in all NIA cases in courts specifically designated [under the NIA Act] and reason for delay, if any,” the court ordered.