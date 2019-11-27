Give registration papers to all unauthorised colony residents before Delhi polls: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded on Wednesday that the Centre gives housing registration papers to all residents of unauthorised colonies before the assembly elections in the city due early next year.

Mr. Kejriwal told a press conference that he came to know that the BJP-led Central government is planning to give housing registration papers to around 100 or 500 people before the polls.

“I demand that the Central government gives registry to all residents of unauthorised colonies before the assembly elections,” the chief minister told reporters and demanded that the registration papers be given to residents of these colonies within three days of filing application for the same.

Listing the AAP government’s works in unauthorised colonies, he said the upcoming assembly polls will be fought on the plank of development.

According to the chief minister, development works worth ₹8,147 crore were executed in these colonies in the last five years, while during the rule of the previous government, ₹1,186 crore was spent.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced a Bill in Parliament on Tuesday aimed at conferring ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies.

Questioning the timing of introducing the Bill in Parliament, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Centre has done nothing for unauthorised colonies in the last five years. He also said that between 2015 and 2019, the AAP government spent ₹4,312 crore on roads and drains in 1,281 unauthorised colonies.