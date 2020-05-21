Delhi

Give ration to e-coupon holders by today: HC

Needy are not getting ration, says plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to ensure that all the persons who did not get ration despite having e-coupons be provided ration by Thursday evening.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the direction while hearing a petition alleging that thousands of needy people in the Capital are not getting ration under the public distribution system (PDS) despite having e-coupons issued by the Delhi government.

In the hearing held through videoconferencing, the court also gave the petitioner liberty to move a fresh plea if the direction is not complied with by the government.

With the direction, the court disposed of the petition by third year law student, who had said that the Delhi government announced that e-coupons can be obtained by filling up a simple form online. However, the form is not simple and and the website for applying for e-coupon has crashed, the petition had said.

