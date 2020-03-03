Give names of arrested people, Rai tells top cop

New Delhi

03 March 2020 01:00 IST

Gopal Rai claims the police also picked up innocent people

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday requested Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava to give proper information to the families of people who were arrested from violence-hit areas.

“Family members of the arrested people are not getting information. I have requested the police to make a system that ensures that these families get proper information,” Mr. Rai said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP Minister said that after talking to MLAs of Seelampur and Mustafabad, he understood that the police had picked up innocent people as well. “Their relatives have been searching for them in hospitals and police stations. The guilty should be caught and punished and the innocent should be released. A meeting has been scheduled with the Police Commissioner to discuss the issue,” he said.

Mr. Rai also visited a government-run shelter in Mustafabad on Monday, while Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the violence-hit areas here.

Several activists also wrote to Mr. Shrivastava with a similar request.

They alleged that the police was not complying with Section 41-C of the CrPC that mandates displaying information regarding arrests and detentions.

The letter was signed by Anjali Bhardwaj, Annie Raja, Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Rahul Roy, Saba Dewan, Pamela Philipose, Amrita Johri, Navsharan Singh, Indira Unninayar.