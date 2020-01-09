Give medical treatment to Azad: court to jail authorities

A Delhi court on Wednesday asked Tihar jail authorities to provide medical treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection with the violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Delhi. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma passed the directions in an interim order and posted the case for hearing on Thursday.

During the Wednesday hearing, the jail authorities sought time to submit Azad’s medical report in response to his application seeking treatment at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Mr. Azad has claimed that he was suffering from polucythemia, a disorder of blood thickness, and “requires continuous check-up from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time.”

If the treatment was not provided urgently to Mr. Azad, it might lead to cardiac arrest, his application stated. The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court. His outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the CAA on December 20, despite not having police permission.

The protesters were stopped by the police and paramilitary personnel near the Delhi Gate, following which it turned violent.