Give information on air quality management, NGT tells States

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to obtain information from Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories pertaining to compliance of solid waste management rules, air quality management and restoration of polluted river stretches across the country.

While persuing a report furnished by the apex pollution monitoring body, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson observed that the data was insufficient and that information pertaining to sewage generation and treatment reflected a gap. “Grading made by the CPCB into “good”, “average”, “poor” and “no information” is not based on any qualitative analysis but the extent of information furnished,” it said. With regard to the restoration of 351 polluted river stretches, the NGT directed the State governments to provide information on the in-situ and ex-situ remediation.

The Tribunal added: “Chief Secretaries need to monitor and compile information on the subject of execution of action plans for containment of air pollution in 122 cities where air quality is not within permissible limits.” The NGT also sought information on the quantity of municipal solid waste generated, segregated and treated along with data on the quantity of legacy waste.