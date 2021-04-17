‘Give free meals through homeless shelters’

Food rights network writes to CM, seeks COVID ration cards

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging the government to provide free meals through homeless shelters and dedicated relief centres to migrant workers, daily wagers and others who have been affected by the restrictions imposed.

The DRRAA said restrictions like night curfew and other curbs were adversely impacting economic activity in Delhi.

Stating that the Delhi government must ensure that ration is made available to all those in need, the DRRAA said: “Provide free hot cooked meals through homeless shelters and dedicated relief centres and ensure no person desirous of obtaining food is turned away from these centres. Universalise the public distribution system by providing ration all persons in need of food security, irrespective of whether they possess a ration card.”

It also suggested that COVID ration cards be generated for people who require temporary documentation.

“At this time of distress, the government should allow self-certification for emergency food security....,” the letter read.