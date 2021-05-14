Give free jabs to all, demands Delhi Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Friday demanded that all Delhiites should be given free vaccination, both in government and private hospitals. It said that instead of delivering on its promise of providing free vaccination, the Delhi government, on the contrary, shut down over 100 vaccination centres citing vaccine shortage while private hospitals continued to charge a high sum for the vaccine.

The party alleged that due to vaccine shortage in government centres, poor people are being compelled to get vaccine shots at exorbitant rates from private hospitals, ranging from ₹950-₹1,250 for a jab.

“Private hospitals have been fleecing people for a vaccine shot, charging many times more than the actual price. It was to help private hospitals earn profit that the Delhi govt. did not place timely orders for buying the vaccine, nor did it float global tenders to stock up vaccines, when Indian companies, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, refused to accede to Delhi's demand,” Delhi Congress Chief Ch. Anil Kumar alleged.