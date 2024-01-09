Give details of spending on health infra: Delhi HC to govt.

January 09, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed concern over the lack of medical infrastructure in government hospitals for patients requiring critical care and ordered the government to give details of the amount spend in the past five years on improving the healthcare facilities.

The court passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by it in 2017, based on newspaper report of death of a newborn as the family got no ventilator-fitted bed in four government hospitals in the national capital.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who was appointed as amicus curiae to the court in the case, moved an application highlighting a shocking incident last week, when a man who jumped out of a moving PCR vehicle died after denial of treatment by four government hospitals.

Mr. Agarwal submitted that the patient was first moved to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, which simply referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

“GTB Hospital did not admit the injured patient on ground of non-availability of CT scan. Thereafter, Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) did not admit the injured patient on ground that it had no ICU/ ventilator bed available,” Mr. Agarwal said.

“Thereafter, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital refused to admit the patient without any justification. In last, when the injured patient was again brought to JPC Hospital, he was declared dead,” Mr. Agarwal said.

The court questioned the Delhi government counsel why accident victims were not getting admission to hospitals and how it could be that no ventilator beds were available in all these hospitals.

“Where are things going wrong? Is proper infrastructure not there? Why are beds not available, what has happened in recent years? Just imagine, in four hospitals a person does not get admission,” the court said.

“You create a portal but facilities are not available. If a patient is not given a bed in four hospitals, this means there is a shortage of beds overall. You ensure that at least in all districts beds are available at some place for accident victims. Accidents can happen anywhere and at any time,” the court said.

The High Court also asked whether funds meant for hospitals were being diverted to some other projects.

“At times, the budget sanctioned for healthcare augmentation gets diverted for other projects. Budget, normally, percentage wise might not have come done but has it been diverted to somewhere else,” the court said.

