Give details of encroachment in Asola Bhatti, Central Ridge: HC to Delhi govt.

January 14, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has asked the city’s Department of Forests and Wildlife to furnish details on the status and extent of encroachment in the Central Ridge area and Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

In its order dated January 11, a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora told the Delhi government to file an affidavit, which would also state whether any other courts have passed stay orders restraining removal or demolition of encroachment.

The High Court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by itself in 2015 to tackle the rising air pollution in the Capital.

On the request of the High Court, amicus curiae and senior advocate Kailash Vasdev in the case had last year filed a report highlighting that the forest cover in the Capital is being reduced gradually on some pretext or the other.

Mr. Vasdev gave a detailed in respect of illegal construction activities which have been carried out in Chhattarpur area, i.e. Southern Ridge. He also said there are encroachments in Asola, Moradabad Pahadi, Central Ridge, and Northern Ridge.

“Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) through the Department of Conservator of Forests, Department of Forests and Wildlife shall file a short affidavit explicitly stating either the extent of encroachment or the fact that there is no encroachment in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and Central Ridge,” the High Court ordered.

It permitted Mr. Vasdev to submit a supplementary note within two weeks and posted the case for further hearing on March 5.