Give details of all foreign inmates in Tihar: HC

The Delhi High Court directed on Wednesday prison authorities here to give details of all foreign inmates lodged in Tihar jail, the status of their bail pleas and the orders passed on them.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued the direction while hearing a PIL related to denial of bail and proper phone call facility to foreign women inmates arrested in drug cases and lodged at Tihar jail. The court extended the ambit of the plea to all foreign inmates, not just women, on the request of amicus curiae Ajay Verma.

The Bench had taken up the issue after receiving a letter from foreign women inmates narrating their plight. They had claimed their Indian counterparts arrested in similar crimes are granted bail unlike them.