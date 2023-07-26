Give Delhi legitimate share of central taxes: Kejriwal to FM

July 26, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Delhi’s share in the central pool of taxes being “astonishingly low” at ₹350 crore since 2001-02 and “reduced to zero” for 2023-24 despite Delhiites paying ₹1.78 lakh crore in income taxes.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying Delhi’s share in the Central pool of taxes was “astonishingly low” at ₹350 crore for the past 23 years.

He added that for the current fiscal, the Capital’s share had been “reduced to zero” despite Delhiites paying ₹1.78 lakh crore in income tax. Mr. Kejriwal requested the FM to give the city its “legitimate” share, similar to what other States are given.

The letter comes ahead of the constitution of the 16th Central Finance Commission (CFC) this year by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government. Among other things, the panel will recommend the ratio in which tax is to be divided between the Centre and States for five years beginning April 1, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal expressed concern that despite having a separate ‘Consolidated Fund’ and managing its finances like other States, Delhi has been deprived of its legitimate share for the past two decades.

‘Unfair treatment’

“This stepmotherly and unfair treatment by the Central government towards Delhiites has been flagged innumerable times by the Delhi government. Multiple requests have been made by the Delhi government but no action has been taken in this regard,” he wrote.

Stating that Delhi’s budget has increased more than eight times from that in 2001-02 to ₹73,760 crore in 2023-24, the CM requested Ms. Sitharaman to consider the Capital a “unique case” and include it in the terms of reference of the 16th CFC.

He said while Haryana and Punjab received ₹10,378 crore and ₹17,163 crore respectively, in 2022-23 from the Central pool of taxes, Delhi had been given only ₹350 crore.

“If treated fairly, Delhi’s share should have been ₹7,378 crore.“Compared with neighbouring states having similar populations, the disparity becomes evident,” Mr. Kejriwal wrote. No response was issued by the Finance Ministry to the CM’s letter.

BJP hits back

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Mr. Kejriwal of repeating an “old rhetoric”, as the CM “realises that he will lose the legal battle on the services ordinance”.

“Delhiites know the Centre has spent ₹1.5 lakh crore on various projects in the city. It is the Centre which bears the expenditure on Delhi Police. It is the Centre which has given projects like Delhi Metro, Rapid Rail, Delhi-Meerut Highway, Dhaula Kaun beautification etc. The list is endless. I challenge Kejriwal to a debate over the contribution of the Centre versus that of the AAP government in developing the city,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.