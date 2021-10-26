Delhi

Give compensation to farmers for damaged crops due to unseasonal rains: Kejriwal to Punjab CM

“Crops in many areas of Punjab have been completely damaged due to unseasonal rains. In Delhi, we have announced Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers who have suffered losses. I appeal to Punjab CM Channi to provide an appropriate and immediate compensation to farmers in his state,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday to immediately provide an appropriate compensation to farmers of the border state for crops damaged due to unseasonal rains.

The Delhi government had last week announced that it would pay Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers in the capital who suffered crop losses due to inclement weather.

“Crops in many areas of Punjab have been completely damaged due to unseasonal rains. In Delhi, we have announced Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers who have suffered losses. I appeal to Punjab CM Channi to provide an appropriate and immediate compensation to farmers in his state,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Last week, he had said that all SDMs and DMs in Delhi were surveying the sites where the crop was ruined.

“I hope that the survey will be completed within the next two weeks so that we can dispense the compensation within one and a half months after that,” the Delhi chief minister had said.

Unseasonal heavy rains and hailstorms damaged major crops such as paddy, sugarcane, potato and peas in many parts of northwest India last week.


