Give clarity on weekend curfew: BJP

New Delhi

12 January 2022 01:28 IST

The BJP on Tuesday expressed concern over the rising number of COVID deaths in the Capital and demanded clarity on whether the city would also be under curfew this coming weekend.

“Last minute announcement of imposition of weekend curfew can cause economic loss and other problems to people. I therefore request the government to announce at the earliest whether weekend curfew will be imposed in Delhi or not,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said according to government records, 70 people had died in the first ten days of January. The question that needed to be answered was whether these deaths were being driven by the Omicron or the Delta variant, he said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is saying that Omicron is very mild while Health Minister Satyendar Jain is saying that there has been no death due to Omicron. This has created a lot of confusion among people. The question is then why are these deaths increasing?” Mr. Bidhuri asked.

“If the new variant is very mild and did not cause any death, is the Delta variant again spreading rapidly and claiming lives?” he queried.

On December 23, the LOP said, Mr. Kejriwal had said that there is no possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi because according to the sero survey, 95% of citizens have antibodies, 99% got the first dose of vaccine and 70% have got the second dose. The government had “almost stopped genome sequencing” due to which it is not yet known which variant is behind the spread, he said.

“The government is proving to be a complete failure in dealing with the current phase of COVID-19 infection. Despite the displeasure of the Supreme Court, no measures were taken to decongest the markets. Markets are again crowded and no steps are being taken to curb this,” he also said.