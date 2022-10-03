Give AAP an opportunity in Haryana: Manish Sisodia

The Hindu Bureau GURUGRAM
October 03, 2022 01:27 IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the people of Delhi once voted for Haryana’s son Arvind Kejriwal and never returned to the Congress and the BJP and now it was Haryana’s turn to give an opportunity to AAP.

Mr. Sisodia, on a day long visit to Haryana, was addressing a gathering at Ajayab village in Rohtak. He later addressed “Shiksha Adhikar Panchayat” in Hisar’s Balsamand village. AAP, which registered its first electoral victory in the State in the recent municipal body polls, has increased its political activity in Hisar with an eye on the byelection to Adampur Assembly constituency. Several senior party leaders, including AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, have visited Hisar recently focusing primarily on ‘poor’ infrastructure and shortage of staff in schools.

Mr. Sisodia urged the people to vote for AAP if they wanted their children to be ‘rich’. He said his party believed in providing better education to the children, but the BJP leaders never talked about schools and education. He said the BJP leaders only knew political gimmicks and hooliganism.

He claimed the people in Gujarat have made up their minds to vote for a change after the BJP’s rule of 27 years.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta and senior party leader Anurag Dhanda were also present.

