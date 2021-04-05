Delhi05 April 2021 23:48 IST
Comments
Give ₹10K to each family in containment zones: Cong.
Updated: 05 April 2021 23:48 IST
The Delhi Congress on Monday appealed to the government to provide financial assistance of ₹10,000 under the Nyay Yojna to each family in the containment zones of the city.
It also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call for an all-party meeting to come up with a strategy on how to deal with the fourth wave of COVID-19 sweeping Delhi.
Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said: “It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to come to people’s support at such a critical time and strengthen measures to check the COVID surge by creating awareness among the people like wearing of masks, social distancing etc., instead of penalising them.”
More In Delhi
Read more...