Give ₹10K to each family in containment zones: Cong.

05 April 2021 23:48 IST

The Delhi Congress on Monday appealed to the government to provide financial assistance of ₹10,000 under the Nyay Yojna to each family in the containment zones of the city.

It also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call for an all-party meeting to come up with a strategy on how to deal with the fourth wave of COVID-19 sweeping Delhi.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said: “It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to come to people’s support at such a critical time and strengthen measures to check the COVID surge by creating awareness among the people like wearing of masks, social distancing etc., instead of penalising them.”

