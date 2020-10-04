‘Give 1-month extension of parole granted to convicts’

NEW DELHI

04 October 2020 00:42 IST

The Delhi Prisons Department has written to the government to extend the emergency parole granted to convicts by one month in view of the existing pandemic, said officials on Saturday.

In a letter to the Home Department, it said the emergency parole can be given considering the current situation. “We have written to the government to extend emergency parole of convicts by one month,” a senior jail official said.

After the decongestion drive, the number of inmates has reduced to over 13,000 from 18,000 and the actual capacity now is 10,000. The official said Delhi’s government’s Home Department can take a decision on extension of parole. Recently, 260 inmates and jail staff had tested positive for the virus. According to the data shared by the prison authorities on September 13, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi Prisons was 25, including 20 jail staff. DG of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel had also tested positive and is currently under isolation.

Advertising

Advertising