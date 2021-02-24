‘Give ₹1 lakh each to two custodial torture victims’

NHRC gives recommendation to MHA

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended that the Ministry of Home Affairs pay ₹1 lakh each to two victims of custodial torture at Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar police station in a 2019 case.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NHRC said it had also asked for the report on departmental action taken against the six police officers involved, who are facing trial.

“The commission was convinced that from the material on record, prima facie it is established that the complainant and his nephew were given third degree torture. They were assaulted by the police personnel, as named in the FIR, and are now facing trial before the court,” the NHRC said.

Under the Protection of Human Rights Act, the NHRC recommended the payment of ₹1 lakh each to the victims. The NHRC had registered a case on September 5, 2019 after receiving a complaint on August 28, 2019. The complainant had alleged that the officers of the Adarsh Nagar police station had picked up his nephew in connection with an Arms Act case and detained him when he went to find out what happened. He alleged that they were both subjected to torture. His nephew was allegedly falsely implicated.

“...the commission held that since the police officers failed to act as responsible public servants, therefore, departmental proceedings against them should also be initiated, and they should be punished accordingly. The State is vicariously liable for the action of public servant/police officers and hence the victims are entitled for compensation,” it said.