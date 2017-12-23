Girls rescued from ashram: AAP delegation meets L-G

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women’s organisation and women legislators met Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday over the issue of women’s safety and requested him to strengthen mechanisms for security of women in Delhi, especially after the raid on a ‘university’ and an ashram run by Virendra Dev Dixit.

State president of the women’s outfit Richa Pandey Mishra said that the law and order situation had deteriorated so much that exploitation of girls in the name of a spiritual university continued to occur in Rohini under the nose of the local police.

Failure of the Delhi Police

“No action was taken. All this could not have been done without the collusion of the police and some big people, and shows the all-round failure of the Delhi Police. We have requested the L-G that this fraud baba be arrested and the police be directed to ensure that if there are any other such cases in Delhi they should be identified and the victims confined in them be rescued at the earliest,” Ms. Mishra said.