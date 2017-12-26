Girls ‘confined’ in ashrams: DCW chief suspects human trafficking

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday visited two more centres run by Virender Dev Dixit at Karawal Nagar and Nangloi, and demanded a CBI probe into what she suspected was a human trafficking racket being run by him.

Ms. Maliwal was accompanied by Ajay Verma, advocate appointed as amicus curae by the High Court, as they interacted with the inmates of Karawal Nagar centre and found six women allegedly living in confinement there.

Six more women found

“This ashram is similar to those in Vijay Vihar, Rohini and others — full of locked structures. We found six women here, of whom some appeared minors,” she said.

On December 21, the DCW and members from the Child Welfare Committee inspected the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya — run by Virender — in Rohini and rescued 41 girls who were allegedly being confined there.

On December 23, the DCW along with the Delhi Police raided Virender’s ashram in Mohan garden, Uttam Nagar, and found 25 women confined there.

At the ashram in Nangloi, the team met around 10 to 15 women. “It appears that Virender is running a human trafficking racket. The CBI should conduct raids at all his ashrams across India and close them down. By delaying the raids, he is getting time to cover up his action,” Ms. Maliwal said.