Girl working as house help found dead

NEW DELHI

02 October 2021 00:42 IST

Victim’s kin suspect foul play

A 19-year-old house help was found dead at her employer’s residence in south-east Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Friday morning. The victim’s family said it suspects “foul play”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Esha Pandey said they received a call on Friday morning about a girl who had been electrocuted in a house in Lajpat Nagar. When the police reached the spot, they found that the girl, who used to work in the house as a help, had died and had burn injuries on her body. “It was revealed that she worked at the house with her mother. On Friday, the girl had reached the house at 7 a.m.,” the DCP said, adding that forensic experts were called for house inspection.

The body has been preserved for post-mortem and legal action will be taken after the report comes out, the DCP said.

Advertising

Advertising

The deceased’s mother said that they used to go together but on Friday, she decided to go later and sent her daughter early. “Inside the house, I saw a bottle of kerosene and a matchbox lying outside the washroom. I suspect something wrong has happened with her,” she said.

According to the family, they had started working at the house two months ago.