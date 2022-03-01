Girl trapped in iron grill rescued by CISF constable at metro station 

A 10-year-old girl was rescued by a CISF constable on Sunday evening after she climbed over a wall at the Nirman Vihar metro station using an iron grill and got stuck there, officers said.

According to a statement issued by the paramilitary force, the 10-year-old girl, while playing at the Metro Station, climbed onto the wall adjacent to the stairs of gate number 1 by using an iron grill and got stuck there.

Spotted on CCTV

CISF’s CCTV footage observers noticed the girl and informed the matter to the force’s quick reaction team personnel present at the location . “On getting information, constable N.K Nayak of CISF acted smartly and rescued the girl safely.

Later, she was handed over to her mother, officials said.