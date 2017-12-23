Girl slips through hole on bridge, missing

A 17-year-old has been missing after she fell into a river through a hole on the Lohiya Pul in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur on Thursday night. The police said there was no trace of the girl till Friday night.

According to the police, Badarpur resident Soni was travelling on a bike with her father Kishan and brother at the time of the incident.

“The father was riding the bike. He lost control of the bike on Lohiya Pul because of the holes on the bridge and they fell. Soni slipped through a hole on the bridge,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal.

Mr. Kishan jumped into the river to find his daughter. When he could not find her, he called the police. Several teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, local police and fire tenders rushed to the spot. “A search operation was conducted with the help of trained swimmers but in vain. It is still on, ” the officer said.