Girl slapped, falls from terrace in north-west Delhi; accused on the run

A 17-year-old girl fell from the terrace of a single-storey house in north-west Delhi’s Kirari after being slapped by a man over a property dispute, the police said on Saturday.

On the basis of the victim’s statement and the medico-legal case report, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 115 (intention to cause hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 79 (insult to modesty of a woman) of the BNS.

“The accused is absconding. However, teams have been formed to nab him,” said a senior officer.

In a purported video of the incident, which occurred on Thursday, a man can be seen arguing with a girl and slapping her, causing her to fall six feet down to the ground. Neighbours can be seen watching the incident passively, without trying to come to the victim’s help.

A senior officer said they received a PCR call at 4 p.m. on Thursday about a quarrel in Kirari Suleman Nagar. “On reaching the spot, it was learnt that the victim had been taken to MGM hospital for treatment,” the officer said. “There were property-related disputes between the parties as per preliminary investigation,” the officer also said.

