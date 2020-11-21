Delhi

Girl shot at by minor brother for chatting

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI 21 November 2020 00:37 IST
Updated: 21 November 2020 00:37 IST

Victim was injured in the stomach but stable

A minor girl was shot at by her elder brother for chatting with her friend on WhatsApp in Welcome area, said a senior police officer on Friday.

Police said that around 11.46 a.m. on Thursday, a PCR call was received regarding admission of a 16-year-old with gunshot injury in Jag Parvesh Chandra Hospital. A police team was sent to the hospital. “The victim stated that she was in contact with one Amir for some time by using the mobile of her father. Amir is a resident of Babarpur and brother-in-law of her elder sister. They used to chat on WhatsApp. Her younger brother had objection over her friendship,” said the officer.

On Thursday morning, her brother, who is a minor, got into an argument with the victim over the issue and asked her not to be in contact with Amir. During the argument, her brother fired at her with a countrymade weapon and injured her.

“The victim has suffered injuries in the stomach and is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stable. An FIR under IPC Section 307 [attempt to murder] and Arms Act has been registered. The case is under investigation,” the officer added.

Brother apprehended

The victim’s brother has been apprehended. He is 17 years and 8-months-old. The weapon used for committing the crime and empty cartridge has been recovered from his possession. The boy has been remanded to observation home.

