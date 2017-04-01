Girl refused admission over ‘baldness’

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city education department over the alleged denial of admission to a girl by a private school “because of her baldness” inflicted by health disorders.

Parents complain

The women’s panel shot off the notice following a complaint by the parents of the 13-year-old girl.

They had alleged that Vanasthali Public School in east Delhi denied admission to their daughter on grounds of her baldness, a charge refuted by the school.

‘Entrance test cleared’

The notice read that, according to the complainant, the teenager had cleared the school’s entrance examination for Class 9.

“However, when she was called in for an interview, they got to know that she was suffering from alopecia, an immunity-related disorder leading to baldness, and denied her admission,” the notice said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has now sought an action taken report from the department within a week.

School denies charges

The school authorities, when contacted, rubbished the allegations. “She was denied admission because we did not have enough seats at the moment. As soon as we have seats we will accommodate her and more students who cleared the exam,” said principal Anuradha Jain.

Saumya Gupta, director at the Directorate of Education (DoE), did not respond to calls and text messages seeking a response.