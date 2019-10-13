Girl killed after U.P. Roadways bus hits two-wheeler

A seven-year-old girl was killed when the scooty she was travelling on was hit by an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on Friday morning, the police said on Saturday.

The police claim to have seized the vehicle but are yet to make an arrest. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said Divya Raghav from Ghaziabad’s Loni was studying in Class I at a private school in Durgapuri.

The incident happened around 7.15 a.m. Divya was riding pillion with her mother Chetna, the police said.

“The mother was dropping Divya to school at the time. An Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit the scooty from behind In Jyoti Nagar after which the mother-daughter fell on the road,” the officer said.

The girl sustained injured and lost consciousness, the officer added.

Locals rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where the girl was declared brought dead while the mother is undergoing treatment. Mr. Surya said the bus driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

“The driver has been identified and will soon be arrested,” he added.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence), the police said.