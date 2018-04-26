Girl kidnapped, ‘raped’ and murdered in Faridabad

The decomposed body of a five-year-old girl, who had gone missing three days ago in Faridabad, was found near a canal in Sarai Police Station area on Wednesday, said the police. The accused has been arrested.

Though the Faridabad police remained tight-lipped on whether the girl was raped, a source confirmed that the accused confessed to having sexually assaulted the girl before murdering her.

Accused knew family

The decomposed body of the girl was recovered close to the spot from where she was kidnapped on April 22.

The accused, Rinku, was arrested in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

The police said that the girl was sleeping on the ground with his grandfather when the accused kidnapped her.

The 26-year-old accused allegedly told the police that he was known to the girl’s uncle and the two had a drinking session together on April 22 night, following which he decided to kidnap the girl with the intent to rape her.

The accused, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly strangled the girl for fear of being caught after she started crying and dumped the body in the bushes near a canal. He also stole a phone and ₹1,460 belonging to the girl's uncle, said the police.

The girl's uncle, the complainant in the case, stays at Mithapur in Delhi.

A post-mortem was conducted at Rohtak’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on Wednesday.

“The body was received around 3 p.m. and the post-mortem procedure lasted for around three hours. The report will be forwarded to the court through proper channel,” said PGIMS, Rohtak, Public Relations Officer Prashant Kumar, while refusing to divulge further details.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The incident comes just five days after a teenage girl was gang-raped by two men on the premises of a temple in Haryana’s Yamunanagar. On April 17, a six-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by a labourer, on Gazipur Road in Faridabad.