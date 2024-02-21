ADVERTISEMENT

Girl injured in celebratory firing, Delhi Police arrests one

February 21, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A girl standing on the balcony of her house in west Delhi’s Khyala was injured on Monday after a bullet, fired during a celebratory firing at a wedding nearby, struck her, the police said on Tuesday. DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said the bullet scratched the victim’s forehead following which she was rushed to a hospital where she has been recovering.

“The accused, Raju, has been arrested and the weapon has also been seized,” added Mr. Veer. A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

