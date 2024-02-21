GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl injured in celebratory firing, Delhi Police arrests one

February 21, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

A girl standing on the balcony of her house in west Delhi’s Khyala was injured on Monday after a bullet, fired during a celebratory firing at a wedding nearby, struck her, the police said on Tuesday. DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said the bullet scratched the victim’s forehead following which she was rushed to a hospital where she has been recovering.

“The accused, Raju, has been arrested and the weapon has also been seized,” added Mr. Veer. A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.